Local women preparing to swim 245km length of River Shannon in August

Three local ladies are busy preparing for a gruelling challenge as they bid to become the first women to swim the length of the River Shannon in August.

Starting in Dowra and finishing in Limerick, the swim will total 245km and is expected to take between three and four weeks to complete.

The ladies were inspired by their youngest member, Heather Maxwell, who came up with the idea of swimming the length of the country's longest river to raise funds for Mental Health - A lust for life and the Irish Cancer Society.

The three swimmers, Eileen, Toni and Heather are organising the fundraising adventure under the name 'Flo Beo', which means ‘the living flow’ and represents the flow of life in each of us and being fulfilled in the present moment as truly a way of living. Being ‘in flow’ helps enrich mental and physical wellbeing.

To date only two men have swam the River Shannon, American, Dean Hall in 2017 and the first Irish man Paddy McDonnell in 2018.

Both Dean and Paddy were kind enough to come and meet with the ladies in Carrick-on-Shannon when their dream of swimming the River Shannon emerged in late 2018.

Three local ladies are swimming the 245km River Shannon in August. Wishing them the best of luck. Head over and give their page a like 'n share and check out the charities they are fundraising for. https://t.co/9Dm72ASClO — TrailBlazers (@TrailBlazersCK) April 29, 2019

The trio describe themselves as "A strong and capable team of swimmers with a solid open water swimming background as members of Lough Key Triathlon Club. We have completed many open water swims including Swim Lough Rynn, Metal Man Series, Glencar Lough Swim, & Lough Mask.

"We are on track with our current swim training plan and working with our world-renowned training partner Australian Company, ‘Swim Smooth’ who are supporting us with our endurance swim program. The prospect of swimming the 260km distance is a great challenge for us, one we are totally relishing. We want this three/four week event to go down in history and also helping friends and families who are going through any health issues."

