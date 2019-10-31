Good news for Dublin Marathon veterans as organisers tweak lottery system

Anyone who has participated in one of the last three editions of the KBC Dublin Marathon will be guaranteed an entry into next year's race according to organisers after concerns raised by runners over changes to the entry process.

The KBC Dublin Marathon Race organisers, aware of the concern caused by the changes to the entry process to regular participants in the KBC Dublin Marathon, have made the decision to guarantee a race entry for anyone who has participated in one of the last three editions of the KBC Dublin Marathon namely, the 2017, 2018 or 2019 event.

Eligible participants will be able to guarantee their place in the 2020 KBC Dublin Marathon provided they enter within 72 hours of receiving a unique URL enabling them to do so. The URL will be issued at 12 noon on Friday November 1.

The KBC Dublin Marathon Race organisers can confirm that a significant factor in the move to the lottery system for the 2020 KBC Dublin Marathon in addition to the increased demand experienced over the last number of years, is to gauge the total level of interest in participation in the Dublin marathon.

This is to enable the KBC Dublin Marathon Race organisers to prepare a strategic plan for the future development of the event in consultation with the event’s multiple stakeholders.

Moving to a lottery system will allow the KBC Dublin Marathon race organisers determine the overall interest levels from the amount of lottery registrations as opposed to the current system where applications cut off as soon as the 22,500 capacity is reached.

Based on the experience of recent years, the KBC Dublin Marathon organisers expect total interest to exceed capacity and the lottery is seen as a fair way to determine participation where interest exceeds capacity.

A number of places in the KBC Dublin Marathon have also been allocated to the Athletics Ireland membership as the race also serves as the Athletics Ireland National Marathon Championships.

Application for these places will open on April 1, 2020 and will be allocated in accordance with the KBC Dublin Marathon Good for Age standards. Applicants must have a valid Athletics Ireland membership to be eligible.

The KBC Dublin Marathon Race organisers can confirm that about 18% of participants amounting to approximately 4,000 runners partake in the KBC Dublin Marathon in consecutive years.

Entry to the 2020 KBC Dublin Marathon lottery will be open from the 1st November 1 to 30, 2019 only.

Individuals who participated in the 2017, 2018 or 2019 event will be guaranteed an entry in the KBC Dublin Marathon 2020 on provided they enter within 72 hours of receiving the unique URL that will be issued to them at 12 noon on Friday November 1.

There will be a registration fee of €15 per lottery entry which will be fully refundable if the applicant is not successful and fully redeemable against entry fee if the applicant is successful.

Registrants will learn their entry status via SMS and email between January 3 to 10. Successful entrants will have until January 31, 2020 to redeem the offer.

The KBC Dublin Marathon Race organisers will retain details of anyone unsuccessful in the original lottery and any initial places not redeemed by January 31, 2020 will be re-allocated amongst these entrants who were not successful in the first round of the lottery. The applicants will learn their entry status via SMS and email between February 4-7, 2020. These offers must be redeemed by February 14, 2020.