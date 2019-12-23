Run away the Christmas Dinner on St Stephen's Day in Cootehall

Eaten too much on Christmas? Well don't despair as you have the perfect chance to work off all those extra calories when Cootehall presents its ever poplular 10K run and 5K walk on St Stephen's Day December 26.

Work off those calories and enjoy the fresh air as you take in the sights around the scenic village of Cootehall and this year the organisers have medals for participants and trophies for the first male and female past the post in both the 5K and 10K events.

Starts at 12 noon from the Barracks in Cootehall (adjacent to the park by the bridge) with registration commencing at 11.30. Refreshments provided afterwards in the Barracks.