Leitrim U14 ladies GAA clothes collection

The Leitrim Ladies U14 team needs a new sports kit for the forthcoming season but the lack they funds to pay for it at the moment.

Michelle Dolan with the support of a few friends has come up with an initiative which they hope many Leitrim people and others will support to solve problem of acquiring a sports kit for the county U14 team.

Explaining their initiative Michelle says “your used and unwanted clothes could convert into badly needed sports kits for Leitrim County Girls U14 GAA team.

Could you take a few minutes and gather even one bag of used clothes?

“And all together those part worn clothes would make enough money to make a difference to our county sporting girls. Your Spring cleaning would get off to a great start by checking your used clothes, linens, paired shoes and handbags that you no longer need, and packing a bag to donate to this Community Clothes Drive.

“You might even make extra space in your wardrobe for new fashion, maybe?

Unfortunately we can’t take duvets or pillows, but rest assured old pyjamas and everything else is welcome.”

All who would like to support the initiative to get the Leitrim Ladies U14 team kitted out for the coming season are asked to contact one the Ladies listed here to make arrangements with them to have their bag of used clothes collected or dropped off – Jenny Van der Laan Ballinamore, phone 087-7665200; Michelle Dolan Aughawillan, phone 087-6486804; Siobhan McHugh Carrigallen, phone 087-8379276; Angela McCormack Drumshanbo/ Drumkeerin, phone 087-9844097.

Looking forward to getting good support for the ‘Community Clothes Drive’ for the Leitrim U14 girl’s team Michelle Dolan expresses “ thanks for your support, it is really appreciated.”