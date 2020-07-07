Leona Maguire claims top prize at Seapoint

Rising Irish golf star Leona Maguire made it a day to remember on Monday when she claimed victory at the second Flogas sponsored Irish Scratch series event at Seapoint in Dublin.

The Cavan star shot a five-under 67 to claim the top prize and claimed the best gross by three strokes from Dermot McElroy of Ballymena and Royal Dublin boys international Max Kennedy. Professionals John Ross Galbraith and Conor O’Rourke shot one-under 71’s to match US collegiate stars Olivia Mehaffey (ASU) and Lauren Walsh (Wake Forest) as Beth Coulter, Danny Coyle and Galway’s Ronan Mullarney shot level par 72’s.

The first nett prize went to Sean McAufield, whose gross 75 gave him a superb 70 and the best nett by two strokes from Lucas McKeen, who also shot 75 for a nett 72. European Tour professionals Jonny Caldwell (73) and Michael Hoey (76) also teed it up, as did former European Tour player and Flogas ambassador Gary Murphy (77).

Maguire, the Slieve Russell touring professional, heads to the US on July 12 to resume her LPGA Tour career.