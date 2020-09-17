Leitrim all ready for Bike Week 2020

Leitrim Sports Partnership are delivering the following activities for Bike Week from September 19-27, throughout county Leitrim.

Bike Week is a celebration and promotion of all that's great about bikes and cycling. Held over an extended week each year, with bike themed events organised by local authorities, community groups and cycling groups throughout Ireland.

All events are funded through the department of Transport Please note all events are Pre-Registration in advance only.

For more information on any of the events please contact Leitrim Sports Partnership on 079650498 or email sports@leitrimcoco.ie

Saturday September 19: Balance Bike Taster session in Carrick on Shannon at 10am

The balance bike programme gives children the opportunity to develop their confidence, gross motor skills, spatial awareness, bilateral coordination and enhance their physical literacy whilst having fun with their peers. The programme is aimed at pre-school children aged 2½ to 6 years old and is the fundamental starting point for children’s cycling and an excellent opportunity to promote active lifestyles at the earliest possible age. A trained tutor will deliver a bike introductory session for 45 minutes. The session will incorporate fun activities to help children develop gross motor skills, spatial awareness, bilateral coordination and enhance their physical literacy.

Sunday September 20: Annaduff ICA cycle the Blueway

Members of Annaduff ICA and their friends are taking part in a group cycle of Leitrim’s Blueway from Leitrim Village to Drumshanbo. This cycle is only open to the Annaduff ICA group and their friends.

Wednesday September 23: Recreation Cycle in Kinlough 6.30pm-7.30pm

To celebrate bike week, Leitrim Sports Partnership are delivering a free family orientated recreational cycle. The cycle will take place on Wednesday 23rd September from 6.30pm-7.30pm leaving from and returning to Kinlough Community Centre. The cycle is open to adults and children aged 13 years or older. Participants will need to have their own bike and helmet and have some recreational cycling experience.

Wednesday September 23: Ballinamore Mens Shed Senior Cycle on the Canal

Ballinamore Mens Shed are taking part in a cycle along the canal, this cycle is open to Ballinamore Mens Shed members only.

Thursday September 24: Beginners Learn to Cycle in Leitrim Village 6.30pm

Beginners learn to cycle, this programme is open to adults and teenagers who are interested in learning to cycle. Bikes and Helmets will be provided for all participants and all government guidelines re Covid 19 will be adhered to.

Saturday September 26: Group Cycle in Lough Rynn

Leitrim Sports Partnership will deliver a group cycle in Lough Rynn to celebrate Bike week and European Week of Sport. This cycle will be delivered in partnership with a community group and is not open to the public.

Sunday September 27: Cycling Confidence programme by Leitrim Cycling Festival

The Cycling Confidence Programme will offer sessions for a range of different ages and for dealing with different aspects of on-road cycling. This one hour session is designed for adults and teenagers that may be venturing out on their own. This is suitable for both those who have had prior cycle training and need a refresher on safe cycling on the road as well as those who have not had any prior cycle training. To book your place contact leitrimcyclingfestival@gmail.com

Sunday September 27: Family Fun Cycle in Eslin GAA

Eslin GAA are delivering a Family Fun Cycle and some walking programmes for National Walking Day and to mark Bike Week and European Week of Sport. To find out more contact Eslin GAA on secretary.eslin.leitrim@gaa.ie

For more information on any of the Bike Week events taking place in Leitrim Contact Leitrim Sports Partnership Community Sports Development Officer Patricia on 0871922479 or email pforde@leitrimcoco.ie