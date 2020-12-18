Liam ready for his Marathon Christmas

The Christmas rush is in full swing right now but for Liam Cox, the Christmas Marathon really starts next Sunday when he undertakes his unique 12 Marathons of Christmas in aid of North West Stop.

Starting at 9am from the Market Square in Manorhamilton on Sunday December 20 where North West Hope will have a Christmas Tree of Hope, Liam will run a marathon a day for 12 days (including Christmas Day) finishing on New Year’s Eve in Carrick-on-Shannon in an almost unbelievable feat of human endurance and will.

Declaring himself “I’m all set and ready to go”, Liam explains that his literal marathon journey will benefit others in the region through North West Stop: “I feel like 2020 is also a perfect time to raise money for this charity as their services are needed now more than ever. I think everyone I know has struggled at times this year.

“Christmas can also be a time where people struggle so I think it's poignant to do the challenge at this time of year.”

The Leitrim Village man will complete his marathons on three different routes that will start and finish in Carrick-on-Shannon with the one exception coming on Christmas Day itself when Liam will be running in the famed Phoenix Park in Dublin.

His final effort will come on New Year’s Eve where he hopes to finish his twelfth and final marathon outside Carrick Rowing Club around 1.30 pm.

Liam will also be looking for local runners to come out and support his efforts over his Christmas marathon effort so anyone who fancies tackling a marathon over the Christmas or even part of a marathon that would be available as a support runner would be most welcome.

If you would like to kindly donate you can do so via www.idonate.ie/12MarathonsofChristmas.

You also track Liam’s progress and donate on his Facebook fundraising page at https://www.facebook.com/donate/ 1801155043373647/.

Liam would appreciate any support from sponsorship from local businesses.

Liam will also be seeking support runners throughout the event and you can contact at Liamcox13@yahoo.com or on Instagram @Liamcox93.