Operation Transformation returns in Leitrim next week - You MUST register!

The Operation Transformation 5K in association with Athletics Ireland and Sport Ireland is back!

This year it will be a little different! On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, February 18-20, Leitrim Sports Partnership is inviting the people of Leitrim to take part this year by participating in a VIRTUAL OT 5K event.

This is an event that can be run or walked from any location you choose. Depending on the event it can be completed over a specified duration or on a specific day.

You should plan your run/walk route before starting your event. It should only be completed on footpaths/pathways or also on pathways within public parks or on recreational trails.

Please ensure you adhere to the most recent Government guidelines at all times while taking part in this virtual event and exercise within the advised distance from your home.

Leitrim Sports Partnership want as many people in Leitrim to participate in this event, and showcase how physical active and healthy we are in Leitrim. You must register to take part in this event, see the link below.



Registration Link: https://ot.rte.ie/events/the- operation-transformation-5k/

See www.leitrimsports.ie for more info or email sports@leitrimcoco.ie or call (071) 9650498.