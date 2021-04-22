Feighan welcomes funding for Leitrim Sports Partnership

The Minister for State at the Department of Health Frank Feighan, TD, has welcomed the allocation of programme funding and Women in Sport funding to both the Leitrim and Sligo Sports Partnerships’ for 2021.

Leitrim Sports Partnership will receive €26,500 in the latest round of funding with Sligo receiving €53,960.

The funding comes as part of Sport Ireland’s €40 million investment into National Governing Bodies for Sport (NGBs), High Performance athlete support and to the network of Local Sports Partnerships (LSPs) for 2021 announced today.

Twenty-nine local sports partnerships will receive €9.5 million, representing an increase of 15% on 2020 funding.

Commenting on the news, Minister Feighan said “This increase in investment provides an opportunity for Sport Ireland to support a locally led safe return to sport and to further build the capacity of LSPs, increasing their reach and impact across Ireland.

“Throughout 2020, Sligo and Leitrim Sports Partnership continued to help people get active in their communities by removing barriers to physical activity. They adapted quickly to the new “virtual” landscape and rolled out a broad range of local and national initiatives targeted at all the different cohorts of people.

“This funding will help LSPs continue this work and ensure that everyone in our society has the opportunity to share in the enjoyment as well as the mental and physical health benefits of sport and physical activity

“I am also very pleased we are once again providing ring-fenced funding for the Women in Sport programmes through the Local Sports Partnerships and in 2021 €19,200 will be provided to Sligo Sports Partnership and €10,000 to Leitrim Sports Partnership for this initiative.”