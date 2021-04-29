LSP 'Moms who move' online pilates programme

Leitrim Sports Partnership are delivering a four week lock of physiotherapist led online post natal Pilates with classes held online every Thursday evening.

Pilates is a mind and body conditioning exercise programme that targets the deep postural muscles of the abdomen and spine to improve overall central core stability and posture.

Post Natal Pilates is open to Mums at least six weeks after a natural delivery and 12 weeks post C section. Mum's would need to feel well in themselves and have no pain, bleeding or stress incontinence regardless of time post birth. If you are concerned about any of the above you should be cleared to exercise by their GP/women's health physio.

The programme will be delivered on Thursdays at 8.30pm, beginning last Thursday April 22.

To book a place or find out more information go to www.leitrimsports.ie.