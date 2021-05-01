The search is on for Leitrim's unsung heroes, people who go the extra mile

Leitrim-based MACE stores have teamed up with Ireland rugby player Johnny Sexton to offer people the opportunity to share in a prize-fund of €10,000 in a community initiative whereby customers and the public nominate their unsung hero.

MACE is challenging the people of Leitrim to nominate that special someone who goes the extra mile to make a difference, but in many cases do not get the recognition they deserve.

They want people to nominate their unsung hero, and to say which award they should win and why. There are five special individual awards with a prize of €1,000 for the most worthy hero in each category.

The individual award categories are charity, child and youth, environment; sports, health and well-being; and the MACE staff award.

The special overall MACE Community Award will single out someone from around Ireland who really goes over and above to give something back to their community.

Do you know someone who gives themselves selflessly to benefit a charity organisation or the environment? If so, then MACE want to hear from you.

Nominate that person by logging onto www.mace.ie/unsung-heroes and highlighting just why they deserve to be recognised as an unsung hero.

Each category winner will receive €1,000 while the overall special MACE Community Unsung Hero will receive an overall prize of €5,000.

The closing date for entries is May 31.

The various categories are as follows:

CHARITY AWARD – this award will be given to the hero who in the opinion of the judges have made a tremendous contribution to a charity, it may be a national or local cause; the only requirement is that there is a charity number associated with it.

CHILD AND YOUTH AWARD – this award will be given to the hero who is making a difference to the children and young adults in their community.

ENVIRONMENT AWARD – this award will be given to the hero who has had made a positive impact to improving their local environment.

MACE STAFF AWARD – We know that the teams in MACE stores are the people who make a difference to our shoppers and we want to recognise them. Nominate someone who has gone the extra mile to help you.

SPORTS, HEALTH AND WELL-BEING AWARD – we are looking for heroes who have made a difference to their local community through sports or a health or well-being related initiative.

OVERALL AWARD

MACE COMMUNITY AWARD – What we are looking for here is a hero who has made a substantial difference to their local community. You can enter this award as well as enter one of the category awards or if we think there is an outstanding entry amongst the category awards we will nominate it for the overall community award.