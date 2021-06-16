Dip & Donate for North West Simon

North West Simon Community are calling on you to join their annual Dip & Donate Challenge from June 18 to 21, ending on the longest day of the year to help raise vital funds to sustain their Early Intervention and Prevention Service.

For many of us, the longest day of the year (June 21) symbolises the start of summer a day where people take time to enjoy with friends and family and there has never been a more pressing time to stand together to help the most vulnerable in our society.

Delighted to share that World Champion Surfer, Marine Social Scientist, and Author of “50 things to do by the Sea” Dr. Easkey Britton from Donegal has endorsed North West Simon Community Dip & Donate campaign: “Embrace the rush of endorphins as you enter the water and cherish the feel-good factor of knowing you’re helping prevent and resolve homelessness in your local community.”

North West Simon Community are heavily reliant on donations from fundraising events and need your support now more than ever. The charity supported 499 individuals and families in Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo last year.

Sign up today to the Dip & Donate Challenge www.northwestsimon.ie/dip-donate-challenge/ The first 50 participants who sign up will be receive a free Dip & Donate T-shirt.

If you can’t make it to the beach, you can always take a dip in a local lake or river, or even your back garden paddling pool!

As this is a Facebook challenge, the charity is asking you to create a Facebook Fundraiser simply by logging into your Facebook page, click “Create Fundraiser” click on “Charity” and select North West Simon Community.

Don’t forget to share your photos and videos of your dip and tag North West Simon Community on all social media channels. 100% of donations raised will go directly to the charity.

If you prefer to raise money off Facebook you can set up an online fundraising page at www.idonate.ie/DipandDonateChallenge or make a donation to the website at www.northwestsimon.ie/donate and in the comment box please put “Dip & Donate”.

If you require further information on the Dip & Donate Challenge, please email mary@northwestsimon.ie

Good luck with your #Dip&Donate challenge and thank you for being part of the North West Simon Community