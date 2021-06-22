Leitrim club fighter Clancy storms into European U22 63kg Final with 5-0

Manorhamilton's Sean McDermott boxer will battle for gold on Thursday after 5-0 win in Tuesday's semi-final

Leitrim club fighter Clancy storms into European U22 63kg Final with 5-0

Dean Clancy pictured with his coaches. From left: Padraig McGovern, John Gilligan, Dean Clancy, Jason Clancy, , James McDowell and Padraig Rooney Picture: James Molloy

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Sligo boxer Dean Clancy stamped his class on today's European U22 63kg Championship Semi-Final as the Sean McDermott Boxing Club fighter stormed to a 5-0 win over Italy's Matteo Ara to secure his place in Thursday's Final.

The 19-year-old son of Manorhamilton’s Jason Clancy joined the famed Manorhamilton boxing nursery after he competed at European and World Youth Olympic level in 2017 and he looks set to take another big step forward on Thursday when he faces Ahmad Shtiwi of Israel in the battle for the gold medal.

In a report on IrishBoxing.com, it was stated "The first round was a real clash of styles with Ara pressing forward and letting his hands go once he got in range while Clancy was busy via a more fleet-footed approach. Clancy definitely had the better of the first half but got penned in and clipped more regular in the second half of the 3-minute innings. However, the Irish fighter did enough to win the round across the board.

"The impressive light welterweight put on a bit of a show in the second. Once again the Italian tried to force the action and apply educated pressure but Clancy’s movement, hand speed and foot work saw him win the round and put one foot into the final.

"The final round played out as you expect when an aggressive fighter needing a knockout was up against a hit and move merchant. Ara pressed but wasn’t allowed to have success by a comfortable and clever Clancy."

Clancy defeated Serbia’s Nenad Javanovic and the Czech Republic’s Petr Novak in the opening rounds of the tournament before defeating Lounes Hamraoui of France in Monday’s quarter-finals and will see him add a silver medal to the European Youth and Junior silvers he won in 2018 and 2017.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie