Six Leitrim participants as Connacht Athletics releases list of province's Olympians through history

Little known Leitrim runner Jimmy Duffy represented Canada in 1912 Games in Stockholm

In the week that Team Ireland officially announced their athletics team for the soon to be held Tokyo Olympics, Connacht Athletics have produced a fascinating record of the province’s athletes who have competed in the Olympic Games with six Leitrim names on the list.

Three Connacht athletes have been nominated for Ireland’s Tokyo athletics team with Cillian Greene & Robert McDonnell of GCH and North Sligo AC’s Chris O’Donnell named on the Mixed 4 x 400m squad, McDonnell the youngest member of the Irish team at 19 years of age.

There is a Leitrim connection to one of the trio as Cillian Greene trains with the Dublin Sprint Club where Carrick AC’s Gerard O’Donnell is one of the coaches along with Jeremy Lyons and Aileen Sinnott.

The six Leitrim Olympic athletics participants are Eddie Leddy, Colin Griffin, Laura Reynolds, Breege Connolly, Jimmy Duffy and Padraig Griffin who was twice a coach with the Irish athletics team in 1972 in Munich and 1980 in Moscow.

Eddie Leddy and Colin Griffin, both Ballinamore AC, are the only two time participating athletes with Eddie, who hails from Drumreilly, competing in Munich and Montreal (1976) while Colin competed in Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

The name Jimmy Duffy may be unfamiliar to most Leitrim people as he is often identified as hailing from Sligo but Duffy, actually born James McNiff, was a native of Lisacoghil, Bohey near Drumkeerin and competed for Canada in the marathon at the 1912 Olympic Games in Stockholm.

