Ballinamore man observed urinating on tents at festival

“If you have a problem with alcohol, deal with it,” said Judge Kilrane when addressing Ryan Creamer, Kiltyhugh, Ballinamore at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week.



Insp Denis Harrington gave summary evidence saying at 7.55pm on June 3, 2018 the defendant was caught urinating on tents at the Cowboys and Heroes Festival in Drumcoura, Ballinamore.



The defendant was said to have become abusive and when requested to desist and made threats against security staff.

He was described as being “extremely aggressive” in the Garda vehicle while being conveyed to Carrick-on-Shannon and he also attempted to escape when he arrived in Carrick-on-Shannon.



Addressing the court, Mr Creamer said, “I was drunk and reacted poorly.”



Judge Kilrane remanded Mr Creamer on continuing bail until October 1 to link with other matters the defendant is due to appear in relation to.