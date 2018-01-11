Just 33% of LCDC members in Leitrim are women

An analysis of the gender balance of 11 Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs) has revealed that only one has a majority of female members while only four more, including Leitrim (33%), have female representation of over 30%.

The analysis, carried out by Longford Women’s Manifesto Group (LWMG) was compiled last year.

The lowest representation of female members on LCDCs are in Monaghan, Longford and Westmeath, which all have less than 20% female representation.

Of the 11 committees three have female chairs - Sligo, Roscommon and Monaghan while Dun Laoghaire Rathdown - which has the highest percentage of female representation at 61% - has co-chairs which include one female.

Overall, however, of the 198 members of all 11 LCDCs, the representation of women is just under 30%.