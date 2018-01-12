Focus on Bundoran's iconic Fairy Bridges

The Discover Bundoran Tourism Partnership has officially launched its 2018 brochure aimed at visitors to the seaside town for the forthcoming season with a particular emphasis on the town’s iconic “Fairy Bridges”.

The 48 page publication is packed full of information on the town, its attractions, its events and also includes a comprehensive visitor directory with details of over 100 businesses.

S marks the spot! New to the brochure this year is the Selfie Trail. 9 locations in Bundoran have been designated Selfie Spots – places that you’re guaranteed to get a great photo of yourself or your group of friends. Follow the selfie trail on the brochure’s map and make sure to tag your picture #bundoranselfiespot

The launch, sponsored by AIB, took place on Monday 8th January in the Bundoran Community Centre and was attended by tourism providers, representatives of Failte Ireland, community and political representatives. Tourism Officer Shane Smyth gave a presentation on the year’s events and spoke about positivity being felt amongst the trade for the season ahead.

“We are delighted to be here once again to fill you in on another exciting line up of events and activities for all in Ireland’s premiere seaside resort. There’s a stellar line-up of musical acts throughout the year including the 10th anniversary staging of the popular Sea Sessions Surf and Music Festival this June. We are also proud to be hosting Bundoran’s inaugural Darkness Into Light event on Saturday May 12th and proud to be joining more than 150,000 people at venues through the county, the country and the world who come together to highlight this important cause.’

The year will also consist of our usual flagship events like the Cara Bundoran Challenge, St Patrick’s Day Parade, Easter Egg Painting, Bundoran Lifeboat Soapbox Race, Street Party, Vintage and Classic Car Show as well as the pumpkin carving competition and Pumpkin Parade.

John O’Connell - Chair of Discover Bundoran added ‘we're excited to be able to offer such a wide range of events and activities throughout the year to our visitors and residents alike. Bundoran offers great value all year round whether you are here for one night or 5 nights. Our comprehensive website www.discoverbundoran.com offers plenty of information on things to do in the town as well as a constantly updated event guide outlining gigs and events on a daily basis. This year we will put much focus on the iconic Fairy Bridges in our marketing plans and materials – it really is a hidden gem here in Bundoran’

The first outing of the new brochure will be to the annual Holiday World exhibitions in Belfast and Dublin at the end of January. The brochure will also be available at Bundoran Tourist Office and as a download from www.discoverbundoran.com. The brochure will be distributed widely to businesses and tourism attractions around the region and further afield.