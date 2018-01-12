Tips to avoid throwing out up to €700 worth of food every year

The EPA’s Stop Food Waste Programme is encouraging everyone to make the most of their food, and avoid throwing out up to €700 worth of food every year.

To this end, the Stop Food Waste week will run from 22 – 28 January and will highlight the issues of food waste and provide practical tips for us all to reduce it and make the most of our food.

The theme of the campaign, “Food - make the most of it”, will focus on the main foods commonly thrown away, and how to make the most of them. We will provide tips and advice on how to store and cook various food, and have developed a handy resource, the ‘A – Z of food’.

Other events throughout the week will include community screenings of the documentary ‘Just Eat It – a food waste story’,to encourage discussions on the wider issues relating food waste for communities around the country.

Odile Le Bolloch from the EPA says: “Nobody wants to waste food, but often our busy lives and changing plans mean that food bought with good intentions, doesn’t get eaten. We simply buy too much, don’t store it correctly, or we don’t eat it on time.

"Making sure to correctly store and prepare our food means that when life gets in the way, our food can get another chance.”

We are all creatures of habit and when it comes to food, we often throw out the same types of food, for the same reasons, on a regular basis.

Some of the most common types of food we waste include meat and fish, dairy products, bread, and fruit and veg. The A-Z of food on the Stop Food Waste website provides ingredient specific tips to make the most of these common food items that often get thrown away. Our handy guide will provide tips and advice on how to store and cook various food types to keep them fresher for longer and not waste them.

People are invited to share their own tips on social media using the hashtag #stopfoodwaste

See http//stopfoodwaste.ie for further information, including details of screenings.