Legendary line-up for Rory Gallagher festival

Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival 2018 takes place in the town where the world's greatest Guitarist was born - Ballyshannon, County Donegal, Ireland between Thursday 31st May and Sunday 3rd June 2018.

It will be a special 4 day celebration remembering Rory Gallagher in this the year of his 70th Birthday. Over 10,000 fans now attending the Festival annually in Ballyshannon from all over the world.

This year's line-up is bringing together the best Classic Rock musicians in what is going to be a Special 70th Birthday Commemoration of the Late Great Rory Gallagher.

Manager & Brother of the Late Guitar Legend - Donal Gallagher has said "Rory would be so proud of the varying styles of Blues Rock musicians that are appearing in the town of his birth and its great to look forward to what promises to be a very special event". Many more acts to be announced very soon ... !!"

www.rorygallagherfestival.com/ tickets