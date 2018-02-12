Ever wondered what the true financial cost of Valentine's Day is?

New research was commissioned by Circle Pay, Europe’s only borderless social payment app, reveals the true cost of love this Valentine's Day.

With the average gift costing €56, Irish Adults could spend €200m on their Valentines this year.

Circle Pay, the social payment app with its global HQ in Dublin, has seen a 1000% global user growth in 2017 and has recently reached #2 and #3 on the Irish download charts on the Apple Store and Play Store respectively.

Survey results show that Irish adults, who are single or in a relationship go on an average of 16 dates per year. Those who are married seem to be keeping the flame alive by going on 24 dates per year and spending the most on dates.

Surprisingly, divorcees wishing to reignite the flame go on more dates than single adults.

Irish people spend on average €60 on a date and €130 is the most someone would spend on a date.

44% of daters prefer to split the bill whereas 34% prefer to pay the whole bill. However, if the date is not going well, daters are more inclined to split the bill at 60%. 20% of women will always let their date pay for the bill.

“Thanks to the Circle Pay app, daters can avoid any awkward moments and easily split the bill or text the money back to their date later that evening. It’s not ideal to be on a bad date but at least with Circle Pay it doesn’t need to hurt your wallet as well as your heart!” Ciaran Neilan, Head of Circle Pay Marketing Ireland.

The Circle Pay survey also asked daters whether ‘the man should offer to pay for the meal on the first date'. Nearly 60% agree that a man should pay the bill at 59%, which was made up of 70% of Men and 50% of Women.

40% of daters believe that paying the whole bill will result in a second date and 25% are more likely to share a kiss.