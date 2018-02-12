New book by Valerie Cox tells history of charity that supports older people to age at home

Author and journalist Valerie Cox has written a new book, ALONE: The First 40 Years, telling the inspiring story of ALONE, the charity that supports older people to age at home.

From Willie Bermingham’s selfless dedication in the early years to the new challenges and issues faced by the charity today, ALONE: The First 40 Years is a memory of the poverty, isolation and housing conditions endured by many throughout the last forty years.

The book records the founding of the charity in 1977 by young fireman Willie Bermingham after he discovered the bodies of three older people in their homes. It also chronicles the charity’s achievements including the housing complexes it built and the thousands of people who have been befriended by the charity’s inspiring volunteers.

Sean Moynihan, CEO of ALONE, commented, “ALONE was founded in 1977 as a response to the desperate issues faced by older people in the city. Today, ALONE continues to provide a very valuable service to older people throughout Ireland who find themselves isolated and alone. Valerie’s book records both the challenges and achievements of our organisation. It is also a story of the joy and laughter between people, which friendship and support brings.”

Valerie Cox said, “Working on this book gave me a firsthand account of the issues faced by older people in Ireland - whether it is loneliness, a lack of support, or housing. A lot has changed since 1977, but ALONE is still needed today more than ever. This book is dedicated to the unsung heroes of ALONE, those who continue to volunteer, donate and work to support the older members of our communities.”

ALONE: The First 40 Years is available to purchase from all Veritas bookshops and their website and selected Easons stores nationwide and their website. Priced at €15, all proceeds will go directly to ALONE’s services.