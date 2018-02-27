Track the progress of Storm Emma and the 'Beast from the East' as they cross Ireland

With the east of the country bracing itself for the impact of the 'Beast from the East', the south and west of Ireland are waiting for the arrival of Storm Emma.

Although heavy snowfall is expected this afternoon in Dublin, Wicklow and other eastern counties, we will escape much of the initial snowfall until Storm Emma makes its way up from the south and collides with the Beast from the East.

The collision of these two weather systems is expected to bring heavy snowfall to the entire country by Thursday.

Track the progress of the two weather systems as they impact Ireland here on our live weather tracker.