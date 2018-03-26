Three local walks named in to 20 walks under 10,000 steps!

Three local walks have been named in a list of the Top 20 Walks under 10,000 steps compiled by the Irish Independent.

Representing Leitrim, the walk to O'Rourke's Table, just outside of Dromahair, has been named at number 3 in the top 20. It is 7km long and takes 1.5 hours to complete but the summit, with views of Lough Gill through to Sligo Bay, make it worth the 8,750 steps!

The 4.6km trail which loops through Kilronan Forest near Kilronan Castle in Co Roscommon makes the list at number 12. The trail travels along the shores of Lough Meelagh and covers approximately 5,750 steps.

The walk at Slish Woods, Co Sligo, which runs along Lough Gill near the Leitrim border, also makes an appearance at number 16. It is 3km in length, taking in 3,750 steps and taking participants roughly an hour to complete.

So why not take the opportunity, over the Easter Break, to try some of the fabulous walks on offer here in the North West!