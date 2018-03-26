Find real Easter treasure with a family break in Ireland

What’s better than an Easter egg? An Easter break! Start planning the best break of all this Easter - a family adventure in Ireland’s most ambient and fun locations with Waterways Ireland, Blueways activities and attractions.

Your family will be spoilt for choice; whether paddling the blissful blue waters, cruising the peaceful lakes and rivers on your very own cruiser, or exploring the history and heritage of Ireland’s canals. ‘Head into the blue’ today and discover what Ireland’s waterways can offer.

Imagine winding rivers and secret coves, small trails heading into the forest and leisurely strolls along streams. Think paddling or cruising along reedy banks, before heading across open water to even more adventures in inflatable waterparks, shoreside castles, tree top walks and winding zip-lines.

Envisage how much your family would enjoy learning new skills like paddling or boat handling, trying electric bikes or horse-riding. Staying in comfortable waterfront places with great food and memories to build, whether its short days out or a week away. ‘Head into the Blue’ this spring and summer with Waterways Ireland.

Easter is a time for relaxation and rejuvenation and there is nothing more refreshing than a fun holiday for the whole family. Waterways Ireland offer the perfect combination of staycation relaxation; no long-haul flights, no extreme expense, just fun filled adventure in tranquil environments right on your doorstep! Stunning locations twinned with novel activities and family leisure breaks; let Blueways be your guide.

With a fabulous selection of packages on offer to suit every taste and budget, families can experience the beauty and invigorating spirit of Ireland’s waterways and trails using Blueways recommended selection of accommodation, activities and attractions.



This Easter, Waterways Ireland and Blueways have the top twelve outings to encourage you to put the phones down, spend quality time together and earn those chocolate eggs!



Top 12 Easter family activities

1. Cruise the dramatically beautiful and tranquil shores of Lough Erne in Fermanagh and island-hop its many treasures. From the monastic Round Towers on Devenish Island to National Trust castles & estates, moor the boat meters away from Enniskillen’s town theatre, try a bit of shopping, dine in style or explore its historical museums.

2. Craft your own ceramic masterpiece at a ‘hands-on’ ceramics workshop with Marina Postir Ceramics at Neddy’s Cottage, Dromineer, Tipperary.

3. Participate in a Parkrun at Vicarstown on the Barrow in Laois. Completely free and every Saturday. Just register and it’s you against the clock for 5km! Breath in the pure air on either a junior or senior run. No one is excluded, this run is fun and very doable for everyone! Embrace the jog.

4. Explore by walking or cycling the Battlebridge Lock to Acres Lake loop trail,visit the iconic Acres Lake floating boardwalk that allows you ‘walk on water’! The ‘snake in the lake’ is an easy grade walk with 4 separate trails for you to explore the wildlife and lush beauty of the Shannon Blueway in Leitrim.

5. Cycle from Killaloe along the trail to Twomilegate and literally follow the scent into Ballycuggaran

6. Forest trails for an adventure with your senses under the pine trees in Clare.

7. Relax and walk the many scenic inland routes on offer in Ireland. Stroll through Graiguenamanagh town on the Barrow towpath, Kilkenny before stopping at St Mullin’s for coffee and cake. Visit the Portumna Forest Park with its timber boardwalk and smooth buggy friendly and wheelchair accessible walking trail (1.4km) Galway

8. Zipline and be exhilarated on any of the five circuits through the trees at Lough Key Forest Park, Roscommon. From kids & beginners, to athletes looking for a challenge, there are different levels on offer as well as up to 88 activities between the platforms in the trees.

9. Paddle the Blueway Camlin Loop from Clondra on a family adventure, Longford or enjoy stand up paddle boarding on the Lough Derg Blueway.

10. Canoe the Shannon-Erne Blueway with Cavan Canoeing on their guided family friendly trips in Cavan.

11. Camp overnight and pitch a tent on a Movanagher campsite and paddle the Movanagher Canal on the River Bann. Visit the Lough Neagh Exhibition in the Lock-keepers Cottage in Toomebridge, Antrim.

12. Moor on the Grand Canal and admire nature and art together in Lough Boora Discovery Park, take a walk or cycle through the sculpture park or follow a fairy trail in Offaly.

13. Navigate the Royal Canal with Jenny Wren’s Royal Canal Boat Trips, from one hour to a full day trip for you and your family and see the famously haunted Lock 13, Carton House, Maynooth Harbour and Leixlip in Kildare.

For more information see www.headintotheblue.org