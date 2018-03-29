Just how many calories are in your Easter Egg?

To be honest, who cares about how many calories they eat at Easter? It's a day for chocolate and we want to stuff our faces with as many Easter eggs as possible.

However, according to Her.ie some chocolate eggs have WAY more calories than others, and we were pretty shocked to find which one is at the top of the list.



Wren Kitchens conducted a survey to find the worst offenders, and it's certainly giving us some food for thought.

So, with the likes of Easter treats, Wren Kitchens found that the Malteser Bunny is the healthiest choice, coming in at 156 calories.

And the worst offender? Well, it's the Lindt Chocolate Bunny, with 1,100 calories in one single chocolate rabbit.

Moving onto medium Easter eggs and it seems like the Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo Egg is the least calorific, with just more than 650 cals, while the Lion Bar Retro Easter Egg has... 1,029. Ouch.

And now, onto the XL Easter eggs. Coming in first place Smarties Orange Mini Egg Easter Egg with 1,260.

But the worst of all, with nearly three thousand calories is the Cadbury Chopped Nut Egg, with 2,977 cals.

