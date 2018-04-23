An answer to hay fever may be right under your nose

World Allergy Week takes place from 22nd to 28th April and with an estimated 20% people suffering from hay fever in Ireland it is an ideal time to highlight what help is on hand for sufferers. Normally associated with summer, the hay fever season can begin in early Spring and continue until late Autumn and can have a huge impact on the lives of those with an intolerance to tree and grass pollen.

Nasal Medical Allergy Filter is a drug free allergy prevention solution that prevents allergens and polluted air entering the nasal system and help sufferers enjoy the outdoors without enduring the debilitating symptoms of hay fever. The filter was developed by Martin O’Connell when the cattle on his family farm were wiped out by tuberculosis. He wanted to prevent this happening again and came up with the idea to use a filter for cows to block bacteria from reaching their lungs. From there, it developed into a solution for hay fever sufferers.

While there is no cure for hay fever, sufferers can manage their symptoms. There are several tips to remember which can help in the management of hay fever such as:

- Wearing wraparound sunglasses

- Bathing or showering after being outdoors

- Closing windows early morning and late at night

- Not hanging laundry out to dry

- Using a HEPA filter

- Using a Nasal Medical Allergy Filter

Nasal Medical Allergy Filter is a discreet personal filter, anatomically engineered to fit discreetly and comfortably just inside the nose. Dr Paul Carson, a well-known allergy doctor and founder of Allergy Ireland in the Slievemore Clinic Dublin has conducted clinical trials of the allergy filter. “We have found that the Nasal Medical Allergy Filter is a simple but effective way of preventing allergens entering the nasal system, therefore reducing the symptoms associated with hay fever.”

The Hay Fever Relief App developed by Dr Carson is another valuable tool in helping sufferers to combat hay fever, especially when used in conjunction with Nasal Medical Allergy Filter. This App provides live pollen updates both in Ireland and in the UK, sending push notifications when the pollen count is high in the users’ area, therefore alerting people to know exactly when to use their Nasal Allergy Filter.

Hay fever, also called allergic rhinitis, causes cold-like signs and symptoms, such as a blocked or runny nose, itchy, red watery or puffy eyes, congestion, sneezing and sinus pressure, a diminished sense of taste and smell and sometimes even a feeling of intense lethargy. Enduring such symptoms, can have a severely negative impact on the quality of people’s lives by disrupting sleep, affecting social activities, and ultimately impacting on work and school. People with asthma may also face an increased risk of having an asthma attack because they have hay fever.

"During World Allergy Week which runs from 22nd to 28th April, we will be running live Q&As on our social channels with helpful tips on how to manage your hay fever," commented Martin O'Connell, Nasal Medical Ltd. "Being a drug free solution, our filter is especially of interest to those who can't take medication for their allergies, such as pregnant women," he continued.

Nasal Medical Allergy Filter is available in pharmacies nationwide or through the www.nasalmedical.com.