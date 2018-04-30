High blood pressure (hypertension) is the number one factor causing strokes, heart attacks and and kidney diseases

The number one contributing risk factor for global death is high blood pressure (hypertension) – causing strokes, heart attacks and other cardiovascular complications and kidney diseases.

It is estimated that 6 in every 10 adults over the age of 50 in Ireland have high blood pressure. Of those over 50’s with hypertension half are not aware they had it. And of those taking blood pressure medication, half are not controlled. The only way to know you have high blood pressure is by having your blood pressure checked regularly.

myBP.ie is a website launched this week as a resource for people diagnosed with high blood pressure. It’s a dedicated place where you can find advice on the lifestyle changes that can help to better manage your hypertension. It’s a resource that brings you international research and expert advice through tips and advice on diet, exercise and stress management.

myBP.ie has been developed with the input of Professor Liam Glynn GP, Professor of General Practice at the Graduate entry Medical school, University of Limerick who is in general practice and is a member of the health research Institute. Dietitian Paula Mee a past president of the Irish Nutrition and Dietitic Institute and psychologist and Dr. Jenny Wilson O’ Raghallaigh the Principal clinical psychologist on the Liaison Psychiatry Team at Beaumont hospital and co-director of their Better Health, Better Living (BHBL) programme.

MAY MEASUREMENT MONTH – A simple measure to save lives.

10 million lives globally are lost each year needlessly due to high blood pressure and most worryingly, only half of people with high blood pressure, know it.

These deaths are preventable……… and that’s the real tragedy. May Measurement Month (MMM) is a global awareness campaign led by the International Society of Hypertension (ISH), which represents the world’s leading scientists, clinicians, health care providers and allied health care workers, all with a common interest in hypertension (high blood pressure) research.

This month you are encouraged to have your blood pressure checked with your doctor, in your local health clinic or in participating pharmacies. Know your blood pressure and know your risk.