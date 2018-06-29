Illegal dumping in Leitrim - it's not in our nature, is it in yours?

A new anti-dumping awareness campaign It’s Not in Our Nature – Is it in Yours for the Connacht Ulster Waste Region has been launched by the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten.

The aim of the campaign is to further create awareness on the issues around illegal dumping, as significant funding has been made available this year to tackle the issue by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment (DCCAE). This year a total of €600,000 will be spent by local authorities across the Connacht Ulster Waste Region to clean up sites containing illegally dumped material.

The new regional awareness campaign will support extensive clean-ups undertaken by local authorities throughout the 9 local authority areas in the region– Cavan, Donegal, Galway City and County, Leitrim, Mayo, Monaghan, Roscommon and Sligo.



Leitrim allocated €45,100

Leitrim County Council has been allocated €45,100 and a schedule of clean ups will take place over summer in litter blackspots.

This campaign is a proactive step to further support the work being undertaken by the Council and is being delivered in partnership with the Regional Waste Authorities.

At the campaign launch held on Friday, June 22, Minister Naughten said. “Not only will a wide range of clean-up projects led by local authorities take place, in addition, some Local Authorities have also sought funding for overt and covert surveillance equipment and drone technology to target dumpers.

“The aim is to reduce illegal dumping by providing funding for projects tackling the problem and to develop an integrated and effective combined approach with local authorities, communities and other state agencies”

The DCCAE is also providing €61,500 for 22 mattress amnesty events which will take place across the region during the summer months.

The importance of a clean green environment is critical in terms of making our region a better place in which to live, work and do business.

‘Our overall aim is to eliminate unsightly illegal dumps and further protect our environment both in rural and urban settings as well as engaging with the public to ensure that areas remain clean once clean-ups have taken place’, said Sean Scott, Regional Waste Enforcement Co-ordinator.

“Significant costs are associated with cleaning up illegally dumped waste and there is an onus on all citizens to dispose of waste in the correct manner. I also welcome the Minister's support for a mattress amnesty. Householders should contact their Local Authority for details of mattress amnesty events that are taking place.”

Dispose of waste responsibly

Members of the public are being called upon to dispose of waste responsibly using a permitted service and to take the time to report sightings of illegal dumping to the local authority or through the Environmental Protection Agencies reporting app SEE IT, SAY IT at www.epa.ie/enforcement/report/seeit/.

‘We’re very grateful to all the very responsible householder and community minded people who do the right thing – who dispose of their waste correctly using authorised waste collectors, the extensive network of bring banks and the public and private Civic Amenity Centres located throughout the region. However, there is still a cohort of people who are irresponsible in disposing of their waste which ultimately results in small and large scale illegal dumps and to those individuals we appeal to cease this activity” said Sinead Ni Thiarnain, Environment Awareness Officer, Leitrim County Council (LCC).

Householders are obliged to provide evidence of where they dispose of their waste and can be held responsible and fined for illegal dumping.

Householders should retain receipts as proof,’ said Laura McEnroe, Waste Enforcement Officer, LCC.

For further information please contact the Environment Section, Leitrim County Council on 1890 205 205 or environment@leitrimcoco.ie