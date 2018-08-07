Give your home an instant update with these gorgeous pieces from Aldi
Soft furnishings from Aldi.
Fancy giving your home an instant update? Aldi has some gorgeous on-trend soft furnishings to bring new season style to your home, on sale in 132 stores nationwide from this Thursday, August 9.
Items include:
- Bean Cube €39.99 – Be bold in your living room with this stylish Bean Cube with handle. Choose from 2 Aztec or 2 Zig Zag designs. Approx. 50 x 50 x 35cm
- Herringbone Throw €14.99 - Add a touch of colour to your home with this lightweight throw with fringed edging. Available in grey, coral or navy. Approx. 130 x 170cm
- Woven Cushion €9.99 - 100% cotton cushions, perfect for sofas and beds. Choose from Fringed, Piped, Pompom or Tassel designs. Approx. 50 x 50cm
- Chindi Rug €9.99 - Attractive 100% cotton rugs made from washed, dyed and woven recycled clothes. Choose from 4 designs. Approx. 70 x 130cm
- Woven Jute Mat €19.99 - A great hardwearing floor covering woven by hand from 100% natural jute. Lover’s knot design. Approx. 45 x 65cm
- Geo Print Storage Basket €14.99 - Handy storage baskets with visual appeal. 2 pack includes 1 Small Basket (approx. 35 x 20 x 22cm) and 1 Large Basket (approx. 40 x 25 x 25cm). Choose from 3 designs
- Washable Striped Mat €3.99 - Extremely durable short loop pile mat for indoor use. Available in natural or grey. Approx. 40 x 57cm
- Scentcerity Jar Candle €3.99 each – Set the mood with these beautifully fragranced candles in stylish glass jars. Choose from Black Cherry or Clean Cotton.
- Scentcerity Reed Diffuser €3.99 - Enjoy a relaxing atmosphere with these soothing fragrances. Choose from Black Cherry or Clean Cotton scents.
- Succulent Planter €9.99 – Add interest to your windowsill with these easy-care, indoor succulents. 4 plants per pot. Available in dark grey or white ceramic pot
