Intercity trains selling out fast for Papal mass in Phoenix Park on Sunday, August 26

Iarnród Éireann is urging customers who intend to travel for the Papal Mass in Phoenix Park on Sunday 26th August, as part of the Visit of Pope Francis for the World Meeting of Families, to book Intercity trains as soon as possible.

A number of scheduled and extra trains are already sold out, with all routes expected to be

Extra trains will operate to/from Dublin on all Intercity routes, and a high frequency DART and Commuter service will operate also.

Intercity ticket availability

Sligo-Dublin: Still availability, book ASAP

Galway-Dublin: One train sold out, limited availability on others, book ASAP

Westport/Ballina-Dublin: One train sold out, limited availability on others, book ASAP

Advance booking of Intercity train travel is mandatory for the Papal mass on Sunday, August 26. This applies to regular services, and extra trains which will operate from Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Rosslare and Waterford to Dublin that morning and returning in the evening.

The rail company is stressing that Intercity train tickets will not be available for sale on the day and that there will be no access for anyone to Intercity trains who does not have a ticket or reservation.

Customers can book travel at: www.irishrail.ie or 018366222 and are advised to do so as soon as possible, as trains will sell out.

For existing ticket holders, including free travel pass holders and season ticket holders, an advance reservation is essential for travel on Sunday 26th August. Reservations for this date are free of charge, and can also be booked at www.irishrail.ie and will not be available at stations.

Those travelling by Intercity should also note

Customers must travel on the train they book – due to high demand, there is no flexibility to change to other services. Also, trains will have unallocated seating so please take any available seat on your train.

DART and Commuter services

Extra DART and Commuter services will operate on Sunday, August 26 before and after the Papal Mass. The National Transport Authority has announced that holders of tickets to the Papal Mass travelling in the Short Hop Zone (DART, and between city centre and Balbriggan, M3 Parkway, Kilcock, Sallins, Kilcoole) can avail of free public transport on this date.

Additional services will operate as follows

DART services will begin from 6am, and will build to a frequency of every 10 minutes from 9am onwards, and directly after the event.

Connolly Station and Tara Street Stations are the closest points on the DART network to Phoenix Park – commuters can also transfer at Connolly for trains to Ashtown, for closer access to Phoenix Park

Maynooth/M3 ParkwayConnolly to Maynooth/M3 services will begin from 6am, and will build to a frequency of every 10 minutes in each direction (alternating between Maynooth and M3) by 10am, and directly after the event.

Customers travelling from Maynooth/M3 Parkway inwards are advised to alight at Navan Road Parkway Station, for access to the Phoenix Park.

Customers travelling from Connolly are advised to alight at Ashtown Station, for access to the Phoenix Park

Translink will operate extra Belfast/Dublin Connolly services

Overall

Public transport services, including rail, will get you to and from events faster, and bring you closer, with major restrictions in place for private cars.

Please take account of the walking distance from your station to the Papal Cross, and allow time for this walk when choosing your train times.

There are over 6,500 car parking spaces in Greater Dublin area train stations, including 1,300 spaces in M3 Parkway alone.

An Iarnród Éireann spokesperson said “we are looking forward to playing a major role in bringing customers to and from the World Meeting of Families events. The Phoenix Park mass is the largest single event the country has hosted since Pope John Paul II visited in 1979.

"We cannot stress enough how essential it is for customers to book Intercity travel in advance - this will ensure that all can travel to and from the event in comfort. In addition, with Dublin area road restrictions, our extensive DART and Commuter service together with free travel in the Dublin area for those with Papal Mass tickets mean you can travel to access points like Connolly, Ashtown, Navan Road Parkway and Heuston conveniently.”

As with Intercity services to/from Dublin, anyone who wishes to travel on these services must pre-book their rail ticket – there will be no ticket sales on day. If you hold an existing ticket or are a free travel pass holder, you must reserve your seat in advance of the event.

Full details on rail services for the World Meeting of Families events are available at www.irishrail.ie

Full details on the Papal visit are available here