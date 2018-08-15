Minister Daly congratulates Leaving Cert students asking them to take care of their mental health 

Minister for Mental Health, Jim Daly, has congratulated all the students collecting the results of their Leaving Certificate exams today.

Minister Daly said “Completing the Leaving Cert is a significant achievement, irrespective of results. This, fortunately, will be a very happy day for most students. Some, however, will be understandably disappointed. It is important above all, for both students and parents, keep things in perspective and to allow time to fully absorb results and review options for the future.

"There are a range of high quality counselling and mental health supports available nationally, including for those who have concerns arising from their exam results. I would urge anyone to access these services if they feel it would help in some way. No exam results are more important than protecting your core mental health”.

The HSE offers supports and information for those getting their results today through its funded agencies, including ReachOut Ireland and Spunout.ie, with specific information about exams and anxiety available online here.

Minister Daly would also like to remind students and parents that a Leaving Certificate Exam Helpline, run by the National Parents Council post primary, is now open and will provide advice to students and parents regarding the examination results.

The Helpline can be contacted at 1800 265 165. It will remain open until August 22, 2018.