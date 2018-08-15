Leaving Cert is not fit for purpose in current format says IBEC

IBEC, the group that represents Irish business, has warned that the Leaving Certificate is not fit for purpose and reform is needed to help students prepare for their future.

Claire McGee, IBEC Senior Executive for Innovation and Education Policy, said: "The workplace of the future will be very different from that of today, with many of the jobs and skills required for future jobs having not yet been established. Irish business values people with creatively, resilience and aptitude for life-long learning. It is imperative that Ireland’s education system equips young people with the skills and knowledge they need to reach their full potential.

“In its current form it is doubtful that the Leaving Cert is in tune with the needs of Irish society and its economy. A high-stakes, terminal exam, predominately based on rote learning and information recall, leaves students with little opportunity to think critically, engage analytical skills and develop greater interpersonal skills."

The IBEC spokesperson said now is the time to make the Leaving Cert more relevant to the 21st Century adding "IBEC looks forward to engaging with the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) and other stakeholders on progressing overdue reform.

“To help students transition to future study and into the world of work, we need an education system that encourages a spark for learning, one that creates options for young people and prepares them for the their next phase in life."