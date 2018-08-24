The Address at Dublin 1 - everything you could want in the heart of Dublin

Say what you like about hunting for bargain basement accommodation, but when you treat yourself to a stay in our capital city, luxury and location are key and The Address at Dublin 1 has both in spades.

Launched by Brian and Ciara McGettigan, of the Irish family owned McGettigan Hotel Group, the hotel offers state-of-the-art accommodation right across from Connolly Station on Amiens Street.

The boutique hotel, which boasts over 80 rooms, has been built on the site of the famous North Star Hotel, creating a unique ‘hotel within a hotel’ experience for visitors.

Recently I had the chance to visit the hotel for an overnight stay with my husband and without doubt it is the best hotel I've stayed at in the capital city.



Check-in is located in the same lobby as the Northern Star Hotel, but The Address at Dublin 1 boasts its own dedicated staff, check-in and lift access.

After check-in a porter brought us to our room to explain the various functions available in what is surely the most high-tech hotel in Dublin.

Everything in the room is controlled via control panels located inside the door and beside each side of the beds and activated by passing your hand in front of them. You then touch the appropriate button to operate.

The Address at Dublin 1 is the only hotel in Dublin to boast room smart technology and each one-touch device controls in-room lighting, climate, and entertainment, with a direct connection to housekeeping, 24-hour concierge, and in-room dining.

The high-tech control panel.



Features also include advanced lighting including floor sensor lighting that lowers brightness levels to help guide guests around their room in darkness.

It's not just the technology that gives a touch of luxury to the rooms. The high-quality finish of the furnishings and even the streamlined fitted furnishings add to the modern, sleek finish of each room and suite.

Owners Brian and Ciara McGettigan.



Speaking about the hotel, owner Ciara McGettigan explains: “We wanted to offer our guests a unique and exclusive high-end luxury experience in the heart of Dublin. The Address is not just a hotel to stay at; it’s a destination – a brand new hotel experience.

“We did a lot of research into what services the top hotels around the world were offering and have aimed to combine the best in class technology to our guest rooms and suites.

“The vision was to deliver the very best hotel possible and given its excellent location we want to maximize its potential,” adds fellow owner, Brian McGettigan.



Views over the city





As part of our stay we had access to the Club Lounge area. Here guests can avail of daily newspapers and each morning there is a complimentary continental breakfast on offer. Fresh coffee and tea is available 24 hours and you can check out what's on television while using the free wi-fi.

From the Club Lounge you also have access to a roof-top terrace with views over the city.

It is a wonderful place to relax and enjoy a cup of coffee or to just sit back and relax after a busy day sightseeing and shopping.



Plenty of dining options

There are plenty of choices available during your stay at The Address at Dublin 1 with McGettigan's Cookhouse and Bar; The Place; The Parlor; the previously mentioned Club Lounge and a Breakfast Area offering everything you could possibly wish to eat.

Breakfast is on the lowest floor of the hotel and is accessed via lift. It has buffet style service of everything you could want from pastries and cereal to hotcakes (smaller pancakes) and the traditional full-Irish breakfast.

Serving 7 days a week from 7am The Parlor is perfect for light and healthy breakfast options, gourmet lunch sandwiches and fresh homemade baked delights throughout the day prepared by the resident pastry chef - Lais. From 6pm until late The Parlor offers an extensive selection of premium cocktails.

The Place is an area adjoining McGettigan's Cookhouse & Bar that can be reserved for small get togethers, after work drinks, parties or basically any occasion for a group to gather.

You can also enjoy some snacks or a drink in the new outdoor area just off The Place and The Parlor.

We decided to book McGettigan’s Cookhouse & Bar for dinner.

The dining area is open to the public and was very busy but the staff were quick to seat us and incredibly friendly and knowledgeable about what was on offer.

We stuck with the specials, a pan fried fish dish and the lamb shank special - both of which were amazing. We had a glass of wine and pint of Guinness with the meal and dessert and the whole meal only came to just over €50.

Rates

Rates start from €229 and includes extensive complimentary Continental Breakfast in the Club Lounge, when booked directly on the website - www.theaddressatdublin1.ie.



Getting there

By Train: Those travelling to Connolly Station will be spoilt as the hotel is located directly across the road making travel a breeze.

By Car: There are a number of secure 24 hour parking stations in the city centre. See here for more details on rates and direct links to each station.

By Bus: Busáras is only a relatively short walk to the hotel.

For further information

For further information visit www.theaddressatdublin1.ie or via Facebook www.facebook.com/theaddressatdublin1