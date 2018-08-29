Cailleach~Witch is the new debut novel by Ballinamore author and mother

Ballinamore woman Jane Gilheaney Barry's first novel Cailleach~Witch is set for release on Monday, September 17 and will be available to pre-order from Amazon from Monday, September 3.

Cailleach~Witch is a modern gothic, mystery novel, with a strong sense of atmosphere and place. It will appeal to fans of the Brontes, Daphne du Maurier, Alice Hoffman, and Kate Morton. It tells the story of the mysterious Cleary women. A family of Bean Feasa, wise women, witches, who live on the local mountain. Think 'Charmed' meets 'Practical Magic' but set in 60's to 90's Ireland.



Cailleach~Witch is a contemporary novel inspired by the landscape and ancient myths of Ireland, like that of the Cailleach, the spirit of winter. Jane has been working on Cailleach~Witch for five years while rearing a young family and building a successful lifestyle and creativity blog, That Curious Love of Green, with over 25,000 followers worldwide.

'I've always wanted to write a novel for as long as I can remember. I started writing with the blog, six years ago. That helped me create a regular writing habit and within a year I started writing Cailleach~Witch. I always knew I'd write a book about women, sisters, and a house. I'm over the moon to be launching my first book. I've dedicated it to my wonderful parents, John and Nora Gilheaney,” said Jane.

'I think it's an excellent book. It's got a genuineness to it that resonates. You can feel the place and imagine it, and you have three dimensional characters, strong women who have flaws and imperfections. Readers who like a strong female protagonist and to feel connected to a more magical time will love this book.' - Sheryl Lee, Editor.

Cailleach~Witch will be available exclusively from Amazon, in paperback and as an eBook for kindle from September 3rd.

For more information you can follow Jane at That Curious Love of Green on facebook and/or sign up to her mailing list at www.thatcuriousloveofgreen.com For writing and creativity workshops, and press, email janebarry17@gmail.com For the second year running Jane will be hosting a writing workshop and taking part in an author panel at Ardagh Fright Fest, 27th - 31st of October. See Ardagh Fright Fest for booking details.



About the book - a little spooky, a little quirky, a whole lot of atmosphere and mystery...

Dara Cleary and her sisters are returning to their childhood home in the west of Ireland, where the aunts still live. Dara is seeking revenge for an incident that happened ten years earlier and was the reason for their leaving.

But when they arrive they find a far bigger story waiting for them.

They are Bean Feasa, witches, bound to the Cailleach, a paranormal landscape witch. Now is the time of reckoning, and Dara and her sisters must face formidable odds to complete their family’s quest for freedom.

A beautifully lyrical and eerie tale, with touches of magic and an abiding sense of atmosphere and place.Jane Gilheaney Barry drives her cast of memorable women at lightning pace through the landscape and climate of Ireland's wild west.