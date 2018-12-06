Snuggle partners wanted to keep out the winter chill in Connacht!

As the winter weather kicks in, the warmth of home, the comfort of the couch and someone to cuddle is calling! With the long, cold nights only getting longer, winter is the perfect time to relight that romance, or for singletons to spark up something new. To celebrate the ‘spark’ and BIC’s Romance range of pocket lighters, BIC, the world leader in lighters is revealing Connacht’s attitudes to relationships and romance in winter.

Silly Season Vs Soppy Season

The nationally representative research shows that staying in is the new going out with 93% of adults in Connacht ready to batten down the hatches, preferring a night at home over a night out during winter – the highest percentage of all provinces. When it comes to the Connacht’s ideal winter date, ‘sitting by the fire with a bottle of wine’ was chosen as the top dream date (44%) followed by ‘a country walk in the chilly weather’ (25%) and a ‘candlelit dinner’.

According to the research, the majority of women in Ireland chose winter (31%) as the most romantic season of the year while men say summer is. The perception that winter is the most romantic time of year is also more prevalent among young lovers with the majority of 16 to 34-year old’s (41%) choosing winter lovin’ over summer lovin’,compared to just 15% of people over the age of 55.

Partners aren’t just for Christmas - (they can annoy you all year round!)

Although, partners aren’t just for Christmas, 7% of adults in Connacht have admitted to seeking out a relationship because winter was approaching, and they wanted someone for the season. This relationship strategy is 4.5 times more common among 16 – 34-year old’s than those who are 55 years or older.

When asked why they wanted to partner up for winter, ‘having someone to keep you company during the long evenings’ was the most popular reason (51%), with women being twice more likely to state this reason than men. ‘Having someone to introduce to family and friends at Christmas occasions’ was the second most popular reason (27%) and ‘wanting to buy a Christmas gift for someone special’ came in third (22%). 18% of those polled revealed they sought a partner for the season ‘to avoid questions from family/friends and colleagues as to why they are single’!

For some however, the festive season and romantic relationships hasn’t boded well with 27% of adults agreeing that Christmas time can be stressful for their relationship.

All the single ladies and men

Single ladies and men out there agree that winter is the most romantic time of the year (34%). But when it comes to how they would most like to spend a spare winter evening, it seems that the majority of singletons in Connacht are most interested in some quality me-time with 55% of those surveyed choosing ‘an evening at home to yourself’.

While women were 21% more likely to choose time to themselves, single men were 37% more likely to choose a night out with friends and 71% more likely to choose ‘a romantic first date’ as the perfect way to spend a winter night when compared.