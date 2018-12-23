Treat the turkey leftovers to an upgrade with this delicious curry

This dish is great for using up any leftovers from the Christmas dinner.

PREPARATION TIME: 5 minutes • COOKING TIME: 15 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients

400 g Chopped Tomatoes

400 ml Coconut Milk

200 g Leftover Turkey

shredded

1 tbsp Natural Yogurt

to garnish

1 tbsp Olive Oil

1 large Red Onion

chopped

1 handfull SuperValu Fresh Coriander

to garnish

1 pack SuperValu Naan Bread

to serve

400 g Sweet Potatoes

peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces

2 tbsp Thai Green Curry Paste



Method

Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Add the sweet potatoes and boil for 5 to 7 minutes, until just tender. Drain well and set aside.



Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large frying pan set over a medium heat. Add the turkey and onion and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until the onion has softened and the turkey has warmed through. Stir in the curry paste and cook for 1 minute, then add the tomatoes and coconut milk and mix well.

Simmer for 5 minutes. Just before serving, add the cooked potatoes to warm through in the curry.

Garnish with fresh coriander and a drizzle of natural yogurt and serve with naan bread on the side.



