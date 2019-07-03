LOVE ISLAND: Anna reveals she still has feelings for Jordan, despite recoupling with Ovie

Having returned from Casa Amor with new boy Ovie, Anna takes Jordan - who she was previously coupled up with - for a chat. Admitting they both missed each other, Anna confesses that she thought he was going to “crack on with another girl.”

Jordan tells Anna that he slept on the sofa for the last two nights. He said: “I did genuinely miss you and I realised that obviously. I’m not really vocal with my feelings.”

Anna tells him: “We never really tell each other how we feel… Since I've been spending time with Ovie and the way he’s acting I’ve been like, ‘Oh that’s how a guy acts when he really likes a girl.’”

The next morning, Jordan goes up to Anna in bed and admits he misses her. The pair have a cuddle.

Anna confesses: “I miss you too it’s hard when you’re walking past and I’m not touching you.”

Later on the sun deck, Jordan tells Danny and Michael about his liaison with Anna.

Jordan tells them: “I gave her a hug and that and she kissed me on the neck. I said ‘I miss you’ and she said ‘I miss you too. I think the fact I’ve stayed true to myself, it’s hopefully shown her how much I like her. I feel like now she trusts what I say a bit more. It’s made me realise I do like her. It’s going to be an interesting next few days.”

Later, Anna admits that she is struggling to forget her feelings for Jordan completely: “I can’t walk past Jordan without wanting to hug him or kiss him. I can’t switch my feelings off… I still like Jordan.”

In the Beach Hut she says: “My feeling for Jordan were there before I left and they haven’t gone since I’ve come back.”

Anna recoupled with someone new leaving Jordan single but now it seems she is having doubts. How will this affect her relationship with Ovie?

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.