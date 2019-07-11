LOVE ISLAND: Amber & Ovie 40/1 From 80/1 to win

The Love Island saga continued on Tuesday night in the latest episode as viewers were shown the dramatic exit of Amy Hart. Amy said she needed to leave in order to let herself heal from being broken hearted over professional dancer Curtis and to let him try to find love.

Curtis has said a weight has been lifted off his shoulders now and following the outburst of affection from Longford model Maura, the pair can finally get together as Curtis was holding back as to not upset his ex-partner Amy.

Maura and Curtis are now 9/1 to win the shared prize of £50,000, cut over time from a massive 66/1, but they will find it hard to catch the favourites Tommy and Molly-Mae who are 1/8 with BoyleSports.

ALSO SEE: Maura Higgins woos Curtis

Amber and Ovie have also seen some support with their odds slashed in half from 80/1 into 40/1. There is a connection between the pair and things could start to spark as they both need to find partners to stay in the show.

It’s out with the old and in with the new in the Spanish love nest as two new contestants looking for love entered the villa. 28-year old business developer from Leicester Chris Taylor reckons he is the full package, with Maura the girl he has the hots for. They are 40/1 to become the winning couple should the Irish beauty hook up with Chris.

The other new arrival is 23-year old clothing store manager Francesca Allen from Essex who has her sights set on Curtis and Anton. Francesca describes herself as bubbly and positive and wants to get to know hunky gym owner Anton, with their odds set at 33/1 should his head be turned away from Belle.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The new arrivals Chris and Francesca could cause all sorts of upset and drama in the villa with Chris admitting he likes Maura and Francesca fancies Curtis and Anton. With Maura, Curtis, Amber, Ovie, Chris and Francesca all single, the market is wide open in terms of who will couple up, but at this stage Tommy and Molly-Mae have nothing to worry about being 1/8 in-running”.