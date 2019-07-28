Maura & Curtis face possible elimination as Tommy and Molly-Mae remain favourites to win Love Island

Watching Love Island on Friday night would have brought tears to your eyes after Tommy and Molly-Mae had their last date outside of the villa and it was magical, romantic and pulled on the heart strings of fans.

BoyleSports have now cut their price on Tommy and Molly-Mae becoming the winning couple into 4/6 from 5/6 meaning they are still the favourites but for the first time all week their price is beginning to shorten as they were eased bit by bit from 1/9 with other couples entering the race.

All remaining five couples had to choose by text message who their least favourite couple was with Curtis and Maura, Anton and Belle and Ovie and India all receiving votes. This means the public now have to vote on who their favourite couple is of the three with Tommy and Molly-Mae and Greg and Amber remaining safe.

Curtis and Maura have drifted further in the ante post market and are now 18/1 from 14/1 but were as short as 11/2 a few days ago. However, it looks like Anton and Belle will be the next couple to go with their odds at 33/1 to become the winning couple.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “If Friday night’s episode of Love Island proved anything it was that Tommy and Molly-Mae are mad about each other and they look like the outright winners ahead of the big final on Monday. They are now 4/6, cut from 5/6 with Ovie and India their nearest rivals at 2/1, a drift from 13/8."