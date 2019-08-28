Over €9,000 raised for south Leitrim defibrillator group and Temple Street Children's Hospital

On behalf of the Annaduff-Drumsna- Jamestown Defibrillator Group and in association with John Dowling, Tesco Carrick-on-Shannon, we would like to thank each and every business and individual who supported and generously donated to our fundraising efforts in recent months.

The total sum raised was €9,110 and this sum was divided equally between Temple Street Children’s Hospital and Annaduff - Drumsna - Jamestown Defibrillator Group.

In addition to this, we would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Carrick Motor Factors who so generously donated the funding for a new defibrillator for Dromod Village.

We would also like to thank Masonite, Drumsna who donated the funds to purchase an outdoor cabinet to house the new Dromod defibrillator.

We would like to thank Cox’s Steakhouse, Dromod who provided the venue and food for our fundraising night on June 21 and to Late Nite Radio band for providing the entertainment.

A big thank you must go to National Automation for their generous sponsorship towards the night and to Central Press Bray who sponsored our tickets.

We are deeply indebted to and would like to publicly acknowledge the following who kindly supported the fundraising:

Hamilton’s Ice Creams, Noel’s Bakery, McHugh’s Joinery, all from Annaduff.

National Automation, Masonite, Duignan’s, Drumsna Garden Centre, all from Drumsna.

Archway Products, Innovation (Joe Shannon), The Cottage Restaurant, The Arch Bar, CK Taxis, Pinestone, Gerry & Monica Murtagh, Kelloggs (Brendan Guckian), Peter Daly, AC Direct, Tony Regan, McManus Buses, all from Jamestown.

Cox’s Steakhouse, The Copper Still, Dianne’s Flowers, Beauty By The Shannon, all from Dromod.

Carrick Motor Factors, Bits N Bytes Cakes, The Bush Hotel, Oasis Health Food Store, Avantcard, Tesco, Aura Leisure, TC Motors, all Carrick-on-Shannon.

Also a huge thank you to the very many local people and businesses who kindly donated but asked not to be named.

Dromod Defibrillator Group

We welcome the new Dromod Defibrillator Group and wish them well in the future.

Finally, we are forever indebted to John Dowling, Tesco for inviting our Defibrillator group to join with him in the fundraising effort.

We apologise for the delay in this acknowledgment and we take this opportunity to wish John a speedy recovery.