Save Leitrim is planning a rally outside the Dáil in October

Save Leitrim is planning to hold a rally outside the Dáil on Thursday, October 10.

The rally will start at 11am on Kildare Street, Dublin and has been timed to coincide with the presentation of the results of a Save Leitrim study into forestry ownership in Leitrim.

The results of the study will be presented to the Minister of State with responsibility for Forestry, Andrew Doyle.

Buses will be organised from locations across Leitrim and organisers are hoping they will be joined by other community groups and representatives from across Ireland.