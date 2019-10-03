A national survey of internet users in Ireland is to be carried out

A national survey of internet users in Ireland is set to be carried out.

The survey will be carried out by Ipsos MRBI on behalf of the National Advisory Council for Online Safety (NACOS), and will cover a nationally-representative sample of children and their parents/guardians along with a sample of the general adult population. With an overall sample size of 2,500 people, the survey is the most comprehensive of its kind to ever be undertaken in the State.

The objectives of the new primary research are:

- To describe the demographic profile of internet users in Ireland,

- To determine how internet users in Ireland (children, parents, adults) use and access the internet and their digital skills,

- To estimate the prevalence of online risks and abuse experienced by internet users,

- To identify opportunities and benefits obtained through the use of the internet,

- To identify the safety practices of adults and children when using the internet, and,

- To identify how parents moderate the use of the internet by their children.

It is envisaged that the findings of the survey will contribute to and inform policy decisions around the development of a safer internet environment for all.

Minister of State for Community Development, Natural Resources and Digital Development Seán Canney T.D commented: "I welcome the commencement of a national survey of internet users and acknowledge the work that has been undertaken in the design of the survey. This research is of vital importance as part of our drive to promote a safer online environment for all citizens. One of the key objectives of the National Advisory Council for Online Safety is to develop an evidence base to inform its work and its advice to Government and I expect that the findings of the survey will go a long way to ensuring that this aim is achieved."