Thinking of giving up cigarettes for the New Year? - help is at hand with quit.ie

Quitting smoking is the best thing that you can do for your health, and if you use one the range of support services available, you can as much as double your chances of your quit attempt succeeding. Also, if you’ve tried before and it didn’t work, remember most smokers make several attempts before quitting for good. The trick is to keep on trying, because the change you can bring about in your health and your life is worth it.

The HSE's QUITline Service now has a new Freephone number 1800 201 203. This means that smokers in need of help and support to quit can call free of charge on 1800 201 203.

The QUITline is provided on the HSE's behalf by the Irish Cancer Society and gives professional counselling support to smokers on their quit journey.

If you smoke, remember you can QUIT. Visit www.quit.ie and sign up for an online QUIT plan or call the QUITline 1800 201 203. You can also join the QUIT Facebook support group here

Don't forget you can also talk to your GP or local pharmacist for help, support and advice on medications to ensure you succeed with your New Year's resolution!