One Leitrim business has come up with an innovative way of operating while obeying social distancing recommendations

One Carrick-on-Shannon business has come up with an ingenious way to obey social distancing rules while still providing a service for customers.

BR Bistro has created a special hatch which allows customers to collect and pay for items without coming into contact with staff.

Best of all this business is one of those providing free meals to gardai, fire services, front line medical staff and other emergency services workers, during this crisis.

See their Facebook video below.

But they aren't the only businesses innovating around the current guidelines. Many restaurants are offering a phone ordering service which allows customers to select from a menu, order and pay over the phone and opt to have the items either delivered or collected.