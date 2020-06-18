WINNER: The winner of the Leitrim Observer Readers' Picture Challenge has been confirmed!

The Leitrim Observer Reader's Picture Challenge, held in association with Leitrim County Council, has truly shown some of the best that our proud county has to offer.

Even against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic the beautiful landscape, people and places all took pride of place in your photos.

The guideline for the competition was simple - take a picture within the travel restricted area near your home. Initially this was 2km but towards the latter end of the competition that distance was extended to 5km.

We expected the competition to attract some interest but we were overwhelmed by the sheer number of images we received from people throughout Co Leitrim!

Leitrim County Council selected the 10 finalists in the competition and over the last week you have been voting online for your favourite photo.

The poll has closed and we can now confirm that the overall winner of our Readers' Picture Challenge is:

Picture 2: Putting in the crop the good old way....Pauric and Patricia Keane at home in Kilclare

Congratulations to the winner you will get the chance to enjoy a Sunday lunch for a family of 4 at Lough Rynn Castle Estate near Mohill, Co Leitrim. We will be contact you shortly to arrange your prize.

A big thank you to everyone who entered and to the staff of Leitrim County Council who took on the difficult task of selecting a finalist from the hundreds and hundreds of entries we received. Thank you also to Lough Rynn for the fabulous prize.