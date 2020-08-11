RTÉ share behind-the-scenes shots of Fair City filming ahead of TV return next month

RTÉ has announced the return of Fair City to production with a return to our screens set for early September.

New procedures and systems will be in place as RTÉ continues to implement its working safely on site protocols, developed in line with HSE guidelines and Government recommendations on Covid-19.

"It has been our priority that these systems were in place before committing to a return date so that we could protect the health and well-being of our actors, writers, directors and crew,” said Series Producer, Brigie deCourcy.

“We have been eager to get back to production, but the priority was the health and safety of the whole team. Everyone is delighted that we are now in a position to get back to telling stories and bringing fun and chaos back to Carrigstown."

Fair City viewers will see new stories and dramas unfold as the programme will reflect life in Ireland with Covid-19. RTÉ and the Fair City team will respond to any developing HSE guidelines, and review and align practices as appropriate.

RTÉ has shared some behind-the-scenes shots of filming with the new health and safety procedures on show at the Carrigstown set below: