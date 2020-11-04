13 Science Festivals and hundreds of virtual events taking place nationwide for Science Week 2020

Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), is getting ready for Science Week - a national celebration of science with hundreds of virtual events taking place nationwide. Running from 8-15 November, Science Week is bringing numerous virtual events to homes across Ireland, giving the public the opportunity to ask questions, explore the science behind our everyday lives, and consider the future we want and the role science can play in helping us create our shared future.

This year marks the 25th anniversary celebrations of Science Week, with events for all ages taking place, whether it is exploring the wonder of space from Arranmore island or an interactive family friendly Science Day in Ballyhoura. Full details of all events are available on www.scienceweek.ie.

This year the theme for Science Week is Choosing our Future, focusing on how science can improve our lives for today and in the future. For Science Week 2020, SFI want to start a conversation on how science can positively impact our collective futures and help us shape the Ireland we want to live in. They are encouraging the public to take part in Science Week 2020 by joining one of the many available virtual events, sharing their views, and considering what they want the future to look like.

A sample of the Science Week events taking place are:

· ASPIRE with ABBOTT is a virtual conference that will include a host of well-known personalities and inspiring STEM advocates including Dr Niamh Shaw, Gaming Engineer Brenda Romero, Future of Work Expert Peter Cosgrove, Health and Nutrition Expert Daniel Davey and many more. In addition to the talks and presentations, ASPIRE with ABBOTT will have a virtual exhibition hall. Hosted by the healthcare company Abbott, the conference will take place on Thursday, 12 November 2020, 10am-5pm.

· Science Week Virtual Family Day a day of engaging online events for all the family from a live quiz, interactive workshops, and entertaining presentations. SFI will be hosting the Family Day on Saturday, 14 November 2020, 12 – 7pm.

· Pick Your Brain! Live quiz with Phil Smyth will have the questions and bad jokes, but will you have the answers? This 60-minute quiz will have a wide range of topics and tests for adults. Friday, 13 November 2020, 8 – 9pm.

· The Mirror Trap a short, immersive scientific experience about psychology and quantum physics described as ‘weird’ and ‘trippy’ by past attendees. Taking place on Saturday, 14 November 2020, 7 – 7:45pm.

· Gulp, presented by science broadcaster Jonathan McCrea (Newstalk/RTE) and chef Ivan Varian (Dalkey Food Company), explores the science and culture of food. The event takes place on Tuesday, 10 November 2020, 8 – 9.30pm

· BIAS: Inequality in Women’s Healthcare and Research will engage public perceptions about women’s health, such as historical views on women’s health, gender bias in medicine, and women’s medical issues including endometriosis, contraception, and mental health in pregnancy. The online event will take place on Friday, 13 November 2020, 11am – 1pm.

· Jonny Berliner and Simon Watt bring their UniverSilly Challenged quiz to Science Week with this evening quiz for adults. Battle those you live with or with people around the country to win special prizes.

Dr Ruth Freeman, Director of Science for Society, Science Foundation Ireland said: “We’re living through challenging times. This year, Science Week aims to inspire the public with our numerous virtual events and to lift the nation’s spirits. Science offers us possibility and hope, but it's important that people get involved in the conversation. We want to encourage everyone to participate in the variety of events and conversations available online; there is something for everyone, and every interest. I want to thank all the dedicated organisers working across the country for developing some really creative ideas this year.” As we mark the 25th anniversary of Science Week, we are delighted to welcome the ASPIRE with ABBOTT event. This virtual conference will offer anyone a chance to get first-hand insights on STEM careers from some of the brightest minds in the industry.

For a full list of the thrilling science shows, workshops and talks across the country, visit the Science Week website www.scienceweek.ie.