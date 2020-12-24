Keep track of Santa on his travels around the world this evening!
Keep track of Santa this December 24
Santa is a very busy man on December 24 but you can keep track of where he is with this special Santa tracker.
Just click here for more details on his travels around the globe.
Don't forget to leave him some cookies and milk tonight to keep him from getting hungry on his big journey and also remember to leave out some carrots for the reindeers, they are ones doing all the work!
