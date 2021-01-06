Donate to NW Simon in lieu of this Year’s Ladies Lunch

The traditional Women’s Little Christmas Black Dress Ladies Lunch in aid of North West Simon Community can’t go ahead this year for obvious reasons, but if you wish to donate to North West Simon Community instead we would really appreciate your support.

Everyone who donates and puts "Ladies Lunch" in the Comment box at this link www.northwestsimon.ie/donate is entered into a draw for:

• 2 x Afternoon Tea for two at Kilronan Castle

• 2 x 4 tickets to The Shed Distillery by P.J. Rigney

• Hair Crimper from Hot Head Hair Salon by Gemma Crossan

• Hamper from Avoca

If you prefer to phone with your donation, it can be taken over the phone on Thurs 7th or Fri 8th this week – phone Mary on 087 7708865.

Or you can post a donation to NW Simon, 4 JFK Parade, Sligo and reference “Ladies Lunch”