Perfect Pancake Tuesday recipes from celeb chef Catherine Fulvio

For the ultimate indulgence this Pancake Tuesday, whip up Siúcra and Catherine Fulvio’s Pancake Stack with Orange Segments, Chocolate Fudge Sauce and Toasted Hazelnuts.

This mouth-watering and decadent dish is perfect for a luscious breakfast or a satisfying dessert. The combination of sweet juicy oranges and chocolate fudge sauce make for the perfect plate of pancakes.

Serves 6 – 8 (depending on the size of the pancakes)

Ingredients

For the filling

3 oranges, peeled and chopped

2 oranges, juice only

100g Siúcra Caster Sugar

Pinch of ground cinnamon

Garden herbs such as fennel fronds and edible flowers, optional

For the Chocolate fudge sauce

250ml double cream

4 tbsp. Siúcra Dark Brown Sugar

100g dark chocolate, melted

40g butter

For the pancakes

300g plain flour

Pinch ground cinnamon

60g Siúcra Caster Sugar

2 eggs

420ml milk

3 to 4 tbsp water, if your batter is too thick

4 tbsp toasted hazelnuts

300ml whipped cream

Orange zest, to decorate

Method

To prepare the filling

Place the orange juice and 3 tbsp water into a medium saucepan with Siúcra Caster Sugar and a pinch of ground cinnamon.

Bring to the boil, stirring most of the time, then lower the heat and simmer slowly until a light syrup forms.

Add the orange segments to the syrup.

To make the sauce

Place the cream, Siúcra Caster Sugar and chocolate into saucepan and heat over a low heat until the chocolate and sugar melts and the sauce thickens.

Add the butter and stir very well. Set aside.

Chop 3 tbsp of the hazelnuts while keeping the 1 tbsp whole for the top of the stack.

To prepare the pancakes

Combine the plain flour, ground cinnamon and Siúcra Caster Sugar in a bowl. Beat together the eggs and milk and slowly whisk into the flour mix. Leave to stand for 10 minutes and pour into a jug.

When ready to cook, heat the frying pan and add a little butter and oil.

Swirl enough batter into the pan to make a pancake that will fit the size of your cake stand or serving platter.

Cook for about 1½ minutes and then turn onto the other side, cooking for about ½ minute until golden and cooked. Place on a clean plate continuing to make all the batter.

Place sheets of parchment paper in between the pancakes to prevent them from sticking

To assemble

Place a cool pancake on a cake stand, spread over some cream, drizzle over the chocolate fudge sauce and chopped orange.

Continue to layer up and finally end with chocolate fudge sauce with a sprinkling over of hazelnuts and some orange zest.

Serve immediately and enjoy!



Siúcra & Catherine Fulvio’s Cannoli Pancakes

This Italian inspired recipe takes the traditional pancake to a whole new delicious level. This delectably decadent but easy breakfast idea will bring big smiles to the little ones faces!

Serves 10 – 12 people (depending on the size of the pancakes)

Ingredients

For the filling

250g ricotta

100ml whipped cream

4 tbsp. Siúcra Icing Sugar

½ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp vanilla bean paste

2 tbsp. Marsala (or sherry)

2 lemons, zest only

2 tbsp. candied lemon peel

80g dark chocolate, chopped

For the pancakes

180g plain flour

¼ tsp salt

2 tbsp. Siúcra Caster Sugar

1 egg

250ml milk

2 to 3 tbsp water, if batter is too thick

Butter & sunflower oil, for frying

Siúcra Icing Sugar, to dust

Melted chocolate, to decorate

Method

To prepare the filling

Whisk together the ricotta, cream and Siúcra Icing Sugar. Add the ground cinnamon, vanilla bean paste, Marsala and lemon zest.

Lightly fold in the candied lemon peel and chopped chocolate. Spoon into a piping bag without a nozzle and place in the fridge until the pancakes are ready to be assembled.

To make the pancakes

Place the flour, salt and Siúcra Caster Sugar into a bowl.

Whisk the egg and milk together in a jug and then pour it into the flour mix until a thin batter forms.

Pour this back into the jug as it will be easier to pour into the frying pan and leave the batter to settle for 10 minutes.

To cook the pancakes, heat the frying pan and add a little butter and oil. Pour some batter into the hot pan and swirl it around to form a circle. The pancakesshould be small to represent the size of a cannoli (8-10cm) so choose a small frying pan.

Cook for about 1½ minutes until golden and then flip or lift over and cook for about another ½ minute.

Place on a clean plate continuing to make all the batter.

Place sheets of parchment paper in between the pancakes to prevent them from sticking and allow to cool.



To serve

Pipe the filling lengthways in the cooled pancakes and roll up, place the cannoli pancakes on a serving platter, dust with icing sugar and spoon over melted chocolate.

Serve immediately and enjoy!





Spinach Pancakes with Leeks, Kale, Pepper and Caramelized Walnuts

These Siúcra and Catherine Fulvio’s Spinach Pancakes with Leeks, Kale, Pepper and Caramelized Walnuts will make for a special feast for your loved ones! Adding baby spinach to the batter of these savoury pancakes gives a wonderful vibrant green colour that is sure to brighten up any plate – and create a mouth-watering dish!

Serves 10 – 12 people (depending on the size of the pancakes)

Ingredients

For caramelised walnuts

60g walnut halves

100g Siúcra Light Golden Brown Sugar

For the filling

1 leek, sliced

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 red pepper, thinly diced

1 tsp chopped thyme

60ml vegetable stock

2 large leaves of kale, shredded

4 tbsp cream

Pinch nutmeg

For the pancakes

250g plain flour

2 tbsp. Siúcra Caster Sugar

A small handful of baby spinach, finely shredded

A pinch of paprika

2 eggs

350ml milk

3 to 4 tbsp water, if the batter is too thick

50g feta cheese, crumbled, to garnish

Sprigs of thyme, to garnish

Method

To make the caramelised walnuts

Line a baking tray with parchment and brush lightly with a non-scented oil. Place the walnut halves onto the parchment paper.

Pour the Siúcra Caster Sugar into a non-stick saucepan and heat until just amber in colour. Pour the caramelised sugar over the walnuts and leave to set.



To prepare the filling

Heat a saucepan with some oil and sauté the leek for 6 minutes until softened but not browned. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute.

Add the red pepper, thyme, stock and cook for a further 3 minutes before adding the shredded kale and nutmeg. Simmer for about 2 minutes before pouring in the cream. Set aside until the pancakes are cooked.

To prepare the pancakes

Combine the plain flour, Siúcra Caster Sugar and spinach in a bowl. Add a pinch of paprika. Beat together the eggs and milk and slowly whisk into the flour mix. Pour into a jug.

When ready to cook, heat the frying pan and add a little butter and oil, give the batter a quick stir and then pour just enough into the pan to make a large size pancake.

Cook for about 1½ minutes and then turn onto the other side, cooking for about ½ minute until golden and cooked.

Place on a clean plate continuing to finish all the batter. Place sheets of parchment into between the pancakes to prevent them from sticking.

To serve

Place a pancake on the plate, spoon in the filling on one half and fold the other half over.

Serve 2 pancakes per person and crumble the feta over the top as well as some caramelized walnuts. Garnish with sprigs of thyme.

Tomato and Olive Pancake Bake

Serves 4 people (depending on the size of the pancakes)

Ingredients

For the pancakes

200g gram (chickpea) flour

4 tbsp plain flour

2 tbsp. Siúcra Caster Sugar

2 eggs

350ml milk

3 to 4 tbsp water

For the filling

4 shallots, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

6 sundried tomato halves, chopped

3 tbsp black olives, roughly chopped

80g baby spinach

1 tsp chopped thyme

120g quark

3 tbsp grated mature cheddar cheese

2 tbsp grated parmesan

½ lemon, zest only

3 tbsp cheddar cheese, for the top

2 tbsp breadcrumbs, for the top

1 tsp chopped thyme

Sprigs of thyme, to garnish

Method

To prepare the pancakes

Combine the gram (chickpea) flour, plain flour and Siúcra Caster Sugar in a bowl. Beat together the eggs and milk and slowly whisk into the flour mix. Leave to stand for 10 minutes, then pour into a jug.

To make the filling

Heat a little oil in a frying pan, add the shallots and simmer for about 5 minutes until cooked before adding the garlic. Cook for a further 1 minute. Add the sundried tomatoes, black olives and spinach.

Take the pan off the heat and add the thyme, quark, cheddar cheese and parmesan and mix well. Add salt and freshly ground black pepper and lemon zest to taste.

Preheat the oven to 180C/fan 160C/gas 4.

When ready to cook, heat the frying pan and add a little butter and oil, stir the batter then pour just enough batter into the pan to make a large size pancake. Cook for about 1½ minutes and then turn onto the other side, cooking for about ½ minute until golden and cooked. Place on a clean plate continuing to finish all the batter. Place sheets of parchment paper in between the pancakes to prevent them from sticking.

Brush a gratin dish with a little melted butter. Spoon some filling down the centre of each pancake, roll them up and lay them alongside each other in a buttered gratin dish. Sprinkle over the cheese, breadcrumbs, thyme and bake for about 15 or until the cheese has melted and is golden.

Garnish with thyme sprigs and serve.